Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) CEO Sells $91,483.08 in Stock

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) CEO Paul Davison Tobias sold 4,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $91,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.87. 23,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,118. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $220.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.13. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 131,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,616,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,663,000. 49.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

