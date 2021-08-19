Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $19.47. Macy’s shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 500,341 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.