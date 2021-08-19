Maecenas (ART) Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 80.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $269,652.63 and $144.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maecenas has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.00847938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00102612 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.