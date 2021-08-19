Maecenas Market Cap Hits $172,402.35 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $172,402.35 and $188.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.22 or 0.00861626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.