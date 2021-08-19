Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce $255.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $118.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $905.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.90 million to $914.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.
Several research firms have issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.
MBUU opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.56. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.
