Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce $255.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $118.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $905.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.90 million to $914.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBUU opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.56. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.