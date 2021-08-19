Malibu Boats (MBUU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $73.68 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.