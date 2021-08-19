Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 18.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLVF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

