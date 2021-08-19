MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $66.97 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00853028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00047438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00103877 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 353,805,310 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.