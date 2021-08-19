MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0329 on Top Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $32.96 million and $859,761.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00142140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00150688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,555.99 or 1.00035676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.76 or 0.00919128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.25 or 0.06777586 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

