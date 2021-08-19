Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

