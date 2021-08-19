Maple (MPL) Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $16.20 or 0.00036435 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $1.55 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.55 or 0.00849374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00047478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00102601 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars.

