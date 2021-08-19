Maple (MPL) Reaches Market Cap of $11.18 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Maple has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $17.31 or 0.00036767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00861975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00106312 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

