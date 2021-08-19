Marcio Souza Buys 9,542 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRAX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 241,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,364. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $743.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after acquiring an additional 413,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 305,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

