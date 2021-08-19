Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

MRNS stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $421.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

