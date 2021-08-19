Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,466,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $130.00 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

