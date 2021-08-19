Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 218.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $25,894.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,232,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,665.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,338 shares of company stock worth $149,962 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.15.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

