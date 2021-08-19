Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Aegis

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Aegis from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Aegis’ price target suggests a potential upside of 145.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBII. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marrone Bio Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,402.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock worth $149,962. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 30.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 69.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 183,518 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 35.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 67,482 shares during the period. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

