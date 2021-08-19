Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Short Interest Update

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

MMC stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.82. 2,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,650. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $154.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 128,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 95.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

