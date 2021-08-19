Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.70 Per Share

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MSLH stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday, reaching GBX 786.50 ($10.28). 656,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,075. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 655.42. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a one year high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 714.67.

Get Marshalls alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSLH. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Avis Darzins acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.