Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $375.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.