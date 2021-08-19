Marvell Technology (MRVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.84 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

