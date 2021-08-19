Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

