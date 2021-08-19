Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 43.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,361,000 after buying an additional 426,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.