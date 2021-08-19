Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 5.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 10.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

