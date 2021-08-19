MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

Shares of MTZ opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.08.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.