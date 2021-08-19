Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,766 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $66,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of MA traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $357.31. 2,726,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,097. The company has a market cap of $352.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

