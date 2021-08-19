Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $357.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,096. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $352.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

