Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mastercard by 11.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $357.57. The stock had a trading volume of 106,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,349. The company has a market capitalization of $352.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

