Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lessened by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.7% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $66,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $357.31. 2,709,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

