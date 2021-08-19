Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Materion worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Materion by 87.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Materion by 572.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

MTRN opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.80.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

