Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe Sells 5,358 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MATX traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.86. 284,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matson by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matson by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Matson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,225,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

