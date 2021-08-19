Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MAV4 remained flat at $GBX 67 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.92 million and a P/E ratio of 27.92. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than Â£1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

