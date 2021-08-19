Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 17% This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $434,274.20 and approximately $120.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,101.46 or 0.99863048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.77 or 0.00957327 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.00451261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00347535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

