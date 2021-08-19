Maxcoin Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 40.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $434,274.20 and $120.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,101.46 or 0.99863048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.77 or 0.00957327 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.00451261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00347535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.