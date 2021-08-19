Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.04% from the stock’s previous close.

XPER has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Xperi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Xperi by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 194,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

