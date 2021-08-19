MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $343,022.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,966 shares of company stock valued at $11,912,046. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 22.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MaxLinear by 97,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in MaxLinear by 333.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

