Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAYNF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Mayne Pharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

