Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 1,100.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 133,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:MEC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,496. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

