McAdam LLC Acquires 12,810 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

DIVO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 108,887 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.