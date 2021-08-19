McAdam LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.69. 5,519,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,636. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

