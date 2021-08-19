McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIA. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,276,000 after buying an additional 635,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,100,000 after buying an additional 527,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 252.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 255,291 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,866.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 148.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIA traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 121,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,138. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $102.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.02.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

