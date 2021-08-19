McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after buying an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,479,000 after buying an additional 375,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.90. 417,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

