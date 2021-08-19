McAdam LLC Buys 8,478 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 114.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 641.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.11. 133,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

