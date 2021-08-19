McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

QUS traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $90.69 and a 52-week high of $124.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.07.

