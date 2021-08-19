McAdam LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 293.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.96. 171,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,480. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $73.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

