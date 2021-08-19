McAdam LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

