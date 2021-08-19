McAdam LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,456,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

