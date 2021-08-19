McAdam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Invesco India ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invesco India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco India ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco India ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA:PIN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,791. Invesco India ETF has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

