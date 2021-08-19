McAdam LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.65. 470,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,122. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.21.

