McAdam LLC Sells 425 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

RYH traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $224.33 and a 52-week high of $315.68.

